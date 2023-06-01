BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Families from across the state had their cats, dogs, chickens and horses compete for a chance to win the ‘Luck of the Irish’ label contest in Connecticut this year.

The contest winner was announced Thursday night at Thimble Island Brewing Company in Branford.

The winner will now be featured on the label of a special edition label brew for the Thimble Island Brewing Company.

The contest was held to benefit both the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

The three top finalists were all rescue dogs from different Connecticut shelters.

The finalists were:

Zander, a 4-year-old black lab mix rescue dog from Hamden who hopes he can convince other pet lovers to adopt their pets, not to shop for them.

Quigley, an 11-year-old mix breed female rescue from West Haven. She loves to hold her owner’s hand while they watch television together.

Louie, a 5-year-old male pit bull mix rescued from Shelton. Sadly, Louie has been missing and was last seen on Waverly Road in Shelton. He slipped from his collar while he was with his pet sitter. There is a $5,000 dollar reward for his return.

Ultimately Zander was chosen as the contest’s winner!

$1,400 were raised for the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Congratulations to Zander and his family!

