Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling lucky? It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Connecticut, and there are hundreds of events across the state to celebrate the Irish holiday.

From restaurant specials and drinks to parades and concerts, we’ve rounded up the most-anticipated St. Patrick’s Day events throughout the weekend.

Restaurant & Bar Specials

American Legion Post 68 — March 17, Berlin

Traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner.

Center Street Brewing Company — March 17, Wallingford

Taproom open at 1 p.m., a bagpipe performance at 8 p.m., and $5 stouts.

Dexter’s Tunes, Tales, & Ales — March 17, East Hampton

Offering Irish beer, whiskey, food, and more.

Forest City Brewing — March 17, Middletown

Celebrate with live music from Middletown PBA Pipes and Drums, beer, and food.

Hartford Bar Crawl — March 18, Hartford

The bar crawl begins at 4 p.m. at the Russian Lady with drink and food specials, prizes, and a free cover.

Labryrinth Brewing Company — March 17, Manchester

Drink specials, shamrock shakes, and food from Nibbles N Noms Food Truck.

New Haven Bar Crawl — March 18, New Haven

Bar crawl to Irish pubs, nightclubs, and bars in downtown New Haven.

Red Rock Tavern — March 17, Hartford

Includes a drink ticket and “heavy” appetizers.

Stamford Bar Crawl — March 17 & 18, Stamford

Featuring wood-fired pizza, local beer, and cocktails.

Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe — March 17, Hartford

Entertainment, food, and drinks with a “Kegs & Eggs” breakfast.

WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company — March 17, West Hartford

Traditional Irish music and food, as well as $5 Irish Red Ales.

Yellow King Brews — March 17, Wallingford

Live music, stand-up comedy, and drink specials all day long.

Parades

Essex Go Bragh Irish Parade — March 25

The annual parade will begin at the Essex Town Hall.

Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day Parade — March 17

Begins at corner of Fairfield Avenue and Ellsworth Street.

Greater Danbury St. Patrick’s Day Parade — March 19

Marchers kick-off the parade at St. Peter Church on Main Street.

Greenwich St. Patrick’s Day Parade — March 19

The parade will begin at the Greenwich Town Hall.

Mystic Irish Parade — March 19

18th annual parade that begins on Pearl Street.

Concerts

Aquanett — March 17 @ Connecticut Valley Brewing Co., South Windsor

Crossover — March 17 at New Britain Elks 957, New Britain

Punk Rock St. Patrick’s Day Bash — March 17 at The Webster Theater, Hartford

Featuring The Extrementals 90’s Punk Covers, The McGunks, Evil Felipe, and Mass Hysteria.

Shamrockin’ & Rollin’ with Mighty Ploughboys — March 17 at Two Roads Brewing Co., Stratford

The Irish rock band will perform, as well as shows from bagpipers and Irish step dancers.

The Heavy Hitters — March 17 at Rooftop 120, Glastonbury

The Proper Villains — March 17 at Pub 67, Seymour

VIVID — March 17 at TJ’s Burritos, East Granby

ZEPHYR — March 17 at Rustic Cafe, East Lyme

Crafts & Cooking

Build Your Own St. Paddy’s Board — March 18 at Spread Cheese Co., Middletown

Have some festive fun with cheese, charcuterie, and friends.

Charcuterie Workshop — March 17 at Haight-Brown Vineyard, Litchfield

Create a charcuterie board full of Irish cheese and enjoy a drink.

Cookie Decorating — March 16 at the Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre, Wethersfield

Cookie decorating event with a special “After Dark” menu.

Cookie Make & Take — March 17 at Mel’s Downtown Creamery, Colchester

Create and enjoy freshly made sugar cookies.

St. Patrick’s Day Welcome Sign — March 17 at Words on Wood, Wallingford

Create a St. Patrick’s Day welcome sign for your home with a clip and bow.

Storytime & Cookie decorating — March 18 at Bridgeport Downtown Library, Bridgeport

Listen to some fun Irish stories and have a special treat.

Other celebrations

Blacklight Glow Party — March 17 at Toad’s Place, New Haven

DJ music and glow party.

Comedy show — March 17 at GastroPark, West Hartford

Enjoy some laughs and Guiness for the one-year anniversary of Filthy Comedy.

DJ dance party — March 17 at Sugar Hollow Tunes & Taproom, Danbury

Music from DJ Dubz and $3 Jameson shots.

Flag raising & Irish dances — March 17 at Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center, Danbury

Includes a mass, flag raising, food, live music, and dancing.

Karaoke Night — March 17 at PB’s Bar & Grill, Thomaston

Karaoke party, food, drinks, and games.

Pup photoshoot — March 17 at Dogtopia, Shelton

Bring your pup to Dogtopia for a photoshoot in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Rock climb & Pint Night — March 17 at Rock Climb Fairfield, Fairfield

Climb, take photos, win a membership, and sip some beer.

St. Paddy’s Day tattoo flash — March 19 at Labryrinth Brewing Company, Manchester

Tattoos from Jessie and Gretta of Dragons Den Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Tasting & dinner train — March 17 at Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, Essex

Sample a selection of beer and spirits, followed by live music sets and dinner excursion.