Morgan Daley: Meet the Queen of this year’s Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a courtroom at Quinnipiac University Law School, Morgan Daley is working to make her dream come true.

“In class, we love the material we learn but putting it into practice is completely different and it’s just an amazing experience,” says this 23-year-old, who is studying to become a lawyer. She recently reached another goal when she was crowned Queen of this year’s Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“The moment I was crowned, I remember my body moving forward but my mind was like, ‘Is that really it? Was that my name? Did I just win?’ And, I was so excited. I’ve been going to the parade ever since I was a little girl and I remember seeing the Queen and thinking that she was amazing and a role model.”

Daley write an essay when she entered the contest, focusing on family. She considers her grandfather, who she never knew, to be her guardian angel.

“Everyone told me he had a sparkle in his eye, so, that’s something I remember when I think of my grandpa…that he had a sparkle in his eye,” she says.

Her great grandfather lived in a home in Ireland that still exists.

“We still own this land,” says Daley, noting she can’t wait to visit. “It’s 33 acres in County Kerry.”

Daley has a unique message to share during her reign as Queen: “My mission is, I believe in justice, not judgment, and that comes from having a law background.”

This young woman, who loves soccer, skiing and spending time with loved ones, is focused on the future with an appreciation of the past.

“To me, being Irish now is just being a hard-working woman and that’s why I work hard and strive every day,” she says.