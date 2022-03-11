NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday may not feature good weather, but it’s looking much better for Sunday and the return of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Many Irish flags are popping up along the parade route. The community has really missed the parade, but on Sunday, the streets will be full of Irish pride once again.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1846 for New Haven.

“It feels so good to come together as a community, see old friends and new friends, and continue traditions like the St. Patrick’s parade that has been around for over 100 years,” said Winfield Davis, Town Green district Executive Director.

For the last two years, the city has canceled the parade because of COVID-19 concerns, decisions that fell on Mayor Justin Elicker. He’s looking to rewrite history with the city in a much better place now.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

“When I think back to two years ago, the moment that became real that we had a pandemic was the moment I canceled the St. Patrick’s parade that year. For us to be back in person, the mask mandate for the public spaces to have ended, it’s a really exciting moment,” Elicker said.

The parade route is a little shorter this year. It’s 1.3 miles with marchers stepping off at Sherman Avenue, going through Chapel Street before ending on Elm Street.

So, this is where it ends at the corner of Elm and Church Streets, but that doesn’t mean the fun ends here. This section of Elm is being turned into the family fun zone, which includes everything from crafts to a petting zoo.

“It’s a great way to make sure there’s a lot to do for young people, to give them something to do, and maybe they don’t want to stand for an hour or two,” Davis said.

Another important element of the parade is the armbands worn by frontline workers during the pandemic recognizing their heroism.

“It’s really meant to be we are all one. That sense of unity, whether you’re healthcare or a firefighter,” said Ann Olson, Executive Director of Home Health & Hospice for Masonicare.

The News 8 team will be marching on Sunday, which steps off at 1:30 p.m. Tune in to live coverage on WTNH on air and online starting at 2 p.m.