New Haven’s annual Shamrock & Roll 5K run aims to collect diapers for families in need

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners braved the cold weather Sunday for New Haven’s annual Shamrock ‘n’ Roll 5K race.

The race started at 9 a.m. with nearly 2,000 runners dress up in their St.Patrick’s Day green. Some even went in costume.

All of this benefits the diaper bank, so that struggling families, childcare centers, and shelters can make sure children are always in a clean diaper. The goal: to collect 50,000 dollars.

It’s such a basic necessity. We need every baby to have diapers. Every mother needs to provide for their child. – Ashley Gee, WPLR, Shamrock ‘n’ Roll 5K