Breaking News
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential race

New Haven’s annual Shamrock & Roll 5K run aims to collect diapers for families in need

All Things Irish

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners braved the cold weather Sunday for New Haven’s annual Shamrock ‘n’ Roll 5K race.

The race started at 9 a.m. with nearly 2,000 runners dress up in their St.Patrick’s Day green. Some even went in costume.

All of this benefits the diaper bank, so that struggling families, childcare centers, and shelters can make sure children are always in a clean diaper. The goal: to collect 50,000 dollars.

It’s such a basic necessity. We need every baby to have diapers. Every mother needs to provide for their child.

– Ashley Gee, WPLR, Shamrock ‘n’ Roll 5K

We are always looking for racers to bring the larger sizes as those are the ones that we go through the most frequently.

– Janet Stolfi Alfano, CT Diaper Bank

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven's annual Shamrock and Roll 5k run aims to collect diapers for families in-need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven's annual Shamrock and Roll 5k run aims to collect diapers for families in-need"

Mayor Elicker to present first city budget Monday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker to present first city budget Monday"

Home destroyed by fire on Seymour Road in Woodbridge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Home destroyed by fire on Seymour Road in Woodbridge"

Hamden Police arrest wanted felon after chase that left one civilian injured

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden Police arrest wanted felon after chase that left one civilian injured"

Vigil held in remembrance of Madison mother slain in 2010

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil held in remembrance of Madison mother slain in 2010"

Vehicle strikes fire hydrant leading to no or discolored water for some New Haven residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle strikes fire hydrant leading to no or discolored water for some New Haven residents"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss