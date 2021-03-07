News 8 to host Celebrating Irish Heritage special March 14

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade won’t step off in the Elm City this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’re still celebrating Irish heritage here at News 8.

Join us on Sunday, March 14 at 1 p.m. for a celebration of all things Irish and a look back at parades from years past.

And we want to see how you and your family are showing your Irish pride and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!

Send us your photos and videos to Reportit@wtnh.com. We may show them during our parade special.