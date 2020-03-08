News 8’s Rich Graziano receives James J. Dinnan award at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Sunday, March 15 the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take to the streets of the Elm City. Saturday night, a ball was held to celebrate the parade and honor some of its award recipients.

One of those honorees was News 8 Vice President and General Manager Rich Graziano, who received the James J. Dinnan Distinguished Service Award. That award identifies an outstanding resident of Connecticut who is recognized for unselfish dedication and contributions to fellow Americans.

“I’m gracious and humbled to receive this award. I would like to honor Jim Dinnan for his work and legacy,” said Graziano. “And, I would like to thank my entire team, many of whom are here tonight.”

Also honored at the ball on Saturday night in New Haven was the parade Grand Marshal, Seamus Bohan, who received his sash for the parade.

News 8 will bring you the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade from start to finish beginning at 1pm on March 15.