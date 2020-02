HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dunn’s Pub in Hamden is hosting an O’Mardi Gras Masquerade party Saturday night to get local residents excited for the upcoming parade.

The party has raffles and prizes for the best masks of the night.

Related Content: WTNH VP and General Manager Rich Graziano honored with Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade service award

The event is being presented by the 2020 New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday night.