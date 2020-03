(WTNH)– It takes a lot of hard work to become a queen and honor attendant for the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Parade Queen Morgan Daley and Honor Attendant Megan Burke joined GMCT at 9 a.m. to tell us about what their roles entail in the video above.

While the parade has been postponed, there are still a number of events and fundraisers coming up.

