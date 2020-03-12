Parade secretary, corporate chair talk St. Patrick’s Day

(WTNH)– The Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade may be postponed but News 8 is continuing its celebration of ‘All Things Irish.’

Secretary Bernadette Canning and Corporate Chair Michael dePascale joined GMCT at 9 a.m. to talk about the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the video above.

Both the parade and St. Patrick’s Day is a family-friendly day and carries a lot of memories for families in the area.

Join News 8 this Sunday at 1 p.m. for a special look at all of the great people and traditions that make Irish culture great here in Connecticut.