Parade secretary, corporate chair talk St. Patrick’s Day

All Things Irish

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– The Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade may be postponed but News 8 is continuing its celebration of ‘All Things Irish.’

Secretary Bernadette Canning and Corporate Chair Michael dePascale joined GMCT at 9 a.m. to talk about the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the video above.

Both the parade and St. Patrick’s Day is a family-friendly day and carries a lot of memories for families in the area.

Join News 8 this Sunday at 1 p.m. for a special look at all of the great people and traditions that make Irish culture great here in Connecticut.

