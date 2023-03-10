NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several St. Patrick’s Day parades are stepping off in Connecticut this weekend including Friday in Hartford and New Haven on Sunday.



The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws hundreds of thousands of people giving nearby businesses a big boost.

Nearby restaurants are hoping outsourcing employees and a little luck will help them meet demand while dealing with staff shortages.

Rudy’s Bar on Chapel Street is on the parade route. They are expecting hundreds of customers-

and have all hands on deck plus a few former bartenders coming in for a single day.

“It gets crazy. The parade is right outside so we get all the bystanders. Just embrace the chaos… We’re definitely short-staffed. I’m pretty sure two or three are coming, so we’re basically doubling our staff for the day,” said Ariel Ilderton, bartender at Rudy’s Bar.

The Trinity Bar co-owner Shane told News 8 they are also short-handed but are bringing in at least four extra bartenders for the parade.

“We’re like every other restaurant down after COVID. The whole industry is down about 20,000 people. We’re all looking for that unicorn to work. You can go on all the employment sites on every bar in new haven looking for the same people,” Shane said.

G&G Beverage Distributors are ensuring restaurants are ready to charm customers with hundreds of kegs of Guinness delivered this week.

“Oh it’s a huge day, the trucks have been jam-packed lately,” said Brianna Snyder, G&G beverage distributor.



Something the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce said comes during a time of challenges for restaurants with staffing and inflation.

“It’s that energy that comes back to downtown new haven. I think so many people associate St. Patrick’s day parade and new haven. It supports all those restaurants,” said Garrett Sheehan, president & chief executive officer of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce.