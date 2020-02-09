The queen has been crowned for New Haven’s 2020 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Queen was chosen Saturday evening during a ceremony at the Irish-American community center in East Haven.

News 8’s own Sarah Cody emceed the event Saturday.

This year’s winner is Morgan Daley. She will appear in the Greater New Haven St.Patrick’s Day Parade.

“Definitely a sisterhood, and everyone did amazing, and all the contestants were awesome, and amazing. And this experience allowed us all to get out of our comfort zone, and we all loved it.” – Morgan Daley, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen

The parade will take place Sunday March 15th.