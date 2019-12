NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kwanzaa celebrations are underway in communities across Connecticut.

The holiday celebrates African-American culture. It’s centered around seven core principles, some of which include family, the community, purpose, and faith.

There was a Kwanzaa festival Saturday at the Wilson Library in New Haven.

Kwanzaa began in December 26 and goes until January 1.