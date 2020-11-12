Annual teddy bear drive held for children adopted during National Adoption Month

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– While COVID has changed the way charities and organizations collect donations, it has not stopped the annual teddy bear drive for DCF.

November is National Adoption Month and next Friday on Nov. 20, twenty children will be adopted into new families in Connecticut. In addition to getting a loving family, these kids will also receive a new fuzzy friend.

“Typically, every time a child is adopted through adoption month, we provide them with a teddy bear on their adoption day. So, this year we’ve collected teddy bears that will be given to the children like we do every year when they’re adopted,” said Jackie Ford

Bureau of External Affairs for DCF.

Jackie Ford has been holding a teddy bear drive every year to collect bears for newly adopted children. The pandemic created some barriers this year, but adding additional donation sites has allowed the community response to be overwhelmingly generous.

“The response has been incredible. It’s been so reassuring to see how many businesses, corporations, community providers that have come forward to donate a teddy bear. I’ve had them dropped off on my doorstep at home, here at the community center–I’ve gone to different businesses to collect them and the response has been overwhelming,” said Ford.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford is one of the teddy bear donation sites. Laura Burban told News 8 that one generous woman not only donated to the teddy bear drive, but left a few bears for the animal control officers to give to children when pets are removed from a home.

“A donor of the teddy bears thought it might be nice if she purchased a box of teddy bears for us, as well to leave in our animal control vehicles, so if we do have remove an animal, or if there’s a situation going on like a hoarding case, we can then offer it to the children in the homes to help ease the anxiety or uncertainty,” said Laura Burban, Director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

So far, about 400 teddy bears have been donated for children that will be adopted this month, putting smiles on their faces as they enter into their forever homes.