Ansonia mayor seeks public volunteers for Sunday morning river cleanup

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — American Bald Eagles fly overhead. Fish and ducks swim in the water.

Many people love to head to the Ansonia Riverwalk Greenway to check out the beauty of nature. But, recently, a resident saw something there that was disturbing — more than 40 tires polluting the river. That resident alerted Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti.

“Oh I was upset,” said Mayor Cassetti. “The river has taken decades and decades to get cleaned up and now we have this.”

News8 went down to the river Saturday. We saw more than just tires polluting the water. We also saw an old, rusted bicycle and an old, rusted shopping cart. The thinking is these items came from upriver.

Mayor Cassetti has put out a call for people to come together to join forces and volunteer to help get the junk out of the water.

“The intent is to create an old fashioned bucket brigade,” said Greg Martin, Chief of Staff for The City of Ansonia. “We expect to have a line of 20 or 30 folks lined up along the rocks here. They’ll just take a tire — one at a time — proceed to take the tire up to the top the hill.”

Then, Public Works crews will make sure that the junk is permanently and properly discarded.

They have about 30 volunteers so far and they’re hoping for more. If you’d like to join the effort, head to the Gazebo (across from Taco Bell) at the entrance of the Ansonia Riverwalk Greenway on Division Street Sunday at 9am.

You’re urged to wear long pants, clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, bring gloves and wear a face mask. COVID-19 social distancing safety guidelines will be in effect.

“When they leave, they can be totally exhausted, but they’re so fulfilled,” said Kevin Zak, of the non-profit group called The Naugatuck River Revival Group.