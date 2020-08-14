Back to School Supply Drive for Teachers and Students

Join News 8, iHeart Communities, and LiveNation on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Xfinity Theater in Hartford between 10am to 3pm as we present a Teacher & Student School Supply Drive.

We’ll be there collecting the following items:

backpacks

lunch boxed/bags

traditional school supplies: pencils, glue sticks, binders, etc..

cleaning supplies: kleenex, wipes, sanitizer, paper towels, cleaning spray

ear buds

tech items

EVERY CAR that donates will receive 6 masks as a thank you and the first 500 cars will receive hand sanitizer from Mizzi Cosmetics, with the masks donated in kind by the Rossi Family Foundation. All drive through and contactless! Pop your trunk we’ll grab your donation and give you our thank you gift!

We are also collecting new teddy bears for children in trauma for the Salvation Army. Please be sure they are new!

IN ADDITION we are presenting the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) and the AFT Connecticut with 20,000 masks for teachers, teachers aids, assistants, school nurses.

Teachers from across the state will be on site too!! Local leaders will be there and we need your help to collect school supplies, back-packs, tech, cleaning supplies for Teachers and students.

Brought to you by: News 8, iHeart Communities, LiveNation, Xfinity Theatre, Mizzi Cosmetics and the Rossi Family Foundation.

If you can not attend in-person and you’d like to donate, visit our Amazon Wish list to purchase an item that will benefit The Salvation Army: CLICK HERE