1 in-person student at Wilson Elementary, 2 virtual students at Wilby HS in Waterbury test positive for COVID-19

by: WTNH Staff

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public schools reported one in-person learning student and two distance-learning students have tested positive for COVID-19 since their last reporting.

The in-person positive is at Wilson Elementary School. All those in the class/cohort with the positive student will transition to distance learning through Friday, Oct. 2. 

The two distance-learning students attend Wilby High School and have not been into the school building since the first day of school.

This comes after the district reported two online learners (one who attends Bunker Hill Elementary School, the other who attends Tinker Elementary School) have tested positive for COVID-19, along with one in-person learner who attends Margaret M Generali School Friday.

The district reports Margaret M Generali School will remain open. The city’s contact tracing team is working to notify the necessary individuals.

All in-person students who test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. Medical documentation is required prior to a return to in-person classes.

