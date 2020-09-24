2nd contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Waterbury Public Schools learned that another bus driver tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the driver was a contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver with Durham School Services.
The district said contact tracing has been engaged. On Sunday, a driver with All-Star Transportation tested positive.
The district issued the following statement:
On Wednesday, September 23, Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin was notified by the City of Waterbury Department of Public Health that a contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19. Per the District and Durham School Services’ established protocols, the city’s Contact Tracing Team was engaged immediately.
We have been advised by Durham School Services that the driver wore a mask at all times while at the terminal and while on the bus with students. Temperature checks are taken each day on all drivers upon arrival to work. The bus was disinfected and cleaned thoroughly between school runs. It has been taken out of service and disinfected. Furthermore, given reduced ridership, students were able to socially distance for the duration of the ride.
The driver has been instructed to remain in self-isolation for 14 days and must provide documentation from a healthcare provider to return to work. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students and staff as that is our highest priority.