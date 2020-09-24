2nd contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Waterbury Public Schools learned that another bus driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the driver was a contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver with Durham School Services.

The district said contact tracing has been engaged. On Sunday, a driver with All-Star Transportation tested positive.

The district issued the following statement: