55 New Canaan High School students under quarantine due to Covid-19 cases

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– There are 55 New Canaan High School students under quarantine Tuesday after the school was notified of positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The Superintendent of New Canaan Public Schools, Bryan D. Luizzi, Ed. D., confirmed to News 8 that school officials were notified of the positive coronavirus cases at New Canaan High School over the weekend, and through contact tracing they have already notified those who need to be quarantined.

He added that the majority of the close contacts were due to those students participating in youth sports.

Luizzi released the following statement on the Covid-19 cases:

“We were notified of positive cases at New Canaan High School over the weekend, and through contract tracing have notified those in need of quarantine. In performing the contract tracing, we were pleased to see that the mitigation strategies at the high school are working as designed, and very few of those in quarantine are because of close contact within the school. The majority of the close contacts are due to participation in youth sports.” Superintendent of New Canaan Public Schools, Bryan D. Luizzi, Ed. D.

The high school remains open.