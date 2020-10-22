85 North Haven middle school students in quarantine after positive case of Covid-19

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Several middle school students in North Haven are in quarantine after there was a positive case of Covid-19 at North Haven Middle School last week.

Superintendent of North Haven Schools, Patrick Stirk, confirms to News 8 that 85 North Haven Middle School community members were instructed to either quarantine or isolate until Oct. 30 after a member of that school community tested positive for coronavirus.

Stirk says that the last day the person who tested positive was in the school was Thursday, Oct. 15 and they’ve been instructed to quarantine for 10 days. School officials also contacted those who are considered to be a “close contact” with this person.

One team at the middle school has now been moved to remote learning until Friday Oct,. 30.

You can read the full letter from the Superintendent to the school community below:

Dear North Haven Public Schools Community,

Today, October 18, 2020, North Haven Public Schools was notified that a member of our school community has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for at least 10 days and will be provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school.

The last day this person was in North Haven Middle School was Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Anyone who is considered a “close contact” with this person has been contacted by the district at this point in time and will be additionally contacted by local health officials and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to take. Additionally, one team at the Middle School will move to remote learning until Friday October 30th, 2020.

On behalf of Quinnipiack Valley Health District, I have been asked to remind our entire NHPS community about the necessity to act in a responsible and safe manner. This is not limited to our time in school, but also our time outside of school. In social gatherings, the need to practice health safety – including use of face coverings, physical distancing, and hand hygiene, continue to be paramount.

COVID-19 is spread mainly via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. As with controlling the spread of other viruses, we urge everyone to discuss the following preventive measures with your children and family members:

Wash your hands frequently, but especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. Be sure to also wash your fingertips. When soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze inside the elbow of your arm.

As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Wear a face covering (mask) whenever there is a likelihood that you or your family members will be in the presence of others.

Maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet) between yourself and others when outside of your home.

Below is the list of COVID-19 symptoms for which everyone should monitor in their family members:

❑ Fever (100.4° Fahrenheit or higher)

❑ Chills or shaking chills

❑ Uncontrolled new cough (not due to other known cause, such as chronic cough)

❑ Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

❑ New loss of taste or smell

For additional information on COVID-19 symptoms, please see: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

Everyone is reminded that staff and students exhibiting any of the above symptoms, or feeling ill, should remain home and call their medical provider to report their symptoms and ask about testing prior to seeking in-person care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital.

For more information on what to do if you or a family member has possible symptoms, a diagnosis, or exposure to COVID-19, please see Addendum 5: Interim Guidance for Responding to COVID-19 Scenarios in Connecticut School Districts, available here.

If your student begins to experience any symptoms of COVID-19, please consult with a healthcare provider. If your student tests positive for COVID-19 or is pending results of a COVID-19 test due to experiencing symptoms, please email COVID-19 Health and Safety Compliance Liaison Jenn Kozniewski at jenn@northhavenschools.org.

Lunch will be available for pick up from 11AM-1PM at the High School Loading Dock at the South Side of the building, 221 Elm Street, Monday-Friday

We are monitoring this situation and working with the Quinnipiack Valley Health District. At this time, health officials are not recommending a closure of school. We will provide you with updates if the situation changes.

Patrick Stirk