A Class in COVID: Digital learning tips from two former Connecticut teachers of the year

(WTNH) — Switching to digital learning caught everyone off guard and there have been countless hiccups along the way. But two former Connecticut teachers of the year are sharing their tips with you.

“You have to become an entertainer to keep them the whole time.”

From teaching music in Bridgeport to physics in Stratford, teachers across Connecticut are learning as they go.

“When we’re all remote everyone craves attention to each other and being with each other,” Kristen Record, Physics Teacher, Stratford.

Many districts are adopting hybrid models this fall – teaching in-person, live streaming, and online all at once.

We caught up with two former teachers of the year. They’re not technology experts, but they’ve picked up tips along the way.

“I’m really starting at year one.”

Kristen Record was state Teacher of the Year nine years ago. This year, she had to set expectations about online etiquette.

“Teenagers don’t want to hear this but attending school in your bed and on your couch is not the most productive thing.”

And dedicate time to Zoom video conferencing basics.

“How to turn your camera on and off, where the mute button is, how to raise your hand in an online meeting, how to use the chat function.”

But 2019 Teacher of the Year Sheena Graham learned early on that Microsoft Teams didn’t lend itself to group singing. So she’s had to focus on collaborative groups of two to three students.

“What I know I have to do is have time built into the schedule to actually meet with students individually,” Sheena Graham, Music Teacher, Harding High, Bridgeport.

And when students aren’t traveling to school, Graham has to build in some wake up time.

“So I have to have some kind of gimmick in the beginning of class to really get everybody ‘OK, we’re getting ready to do something.'”

Teachers we spoke to have also had to manage their own anxiety about this new normal. But they hope other teachers start the year with frank discussions about what works and doesn’t work with remote learning.