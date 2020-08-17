A Class in COVID: Returning to a college campus amid the pandemic

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — While a lot of people are wondering how grade school students will be safe coming into school a few hours a day, think about a university campus, where thousands of students are learning and living together.

At Sacred Heart University, there will be a lot of changes.

The campus will soon be full of people, and these days, that means taking precautions.

“So we’re going to test all students before they come in, kind of get that baseline. We’re going to quarantine and isolate students who have a positive test, encourage them to go home,” said Gary MacNamara, SHU Executive Director of Public Safety.

MacNamara says they already have dorm rooms set aside for quarantine. And everyone in the dorms now has a special bond with the people sharing your room or suite.

“If you are a resident in a dorm room with another student, you’re considered a family, similar to your own family at home,” MacNamara said. “When you’re home, you come together in your dorm room, you don’t have to wear a mask.”

But what places where students mingle, like the dining hall?

Sheets of Plexiglas are going up all over to protect students and staff. Tables are spaced far apart and set with only two chairs, placed over carefully measured Xs on the ground.

MacNamara said, “Dining halls are set up now for either take out or for 6 foot distance. We’ve opened up some areas outside for outside eating. There’s not as much hands-on utensils. You can’t grab stuff and fill your own plate.”

Everywhere else, the rules are simple. Sanitize your hands a lot and wear a mask anytime you’re around people other then your dorm-mates. Those rules are not just suggestions, either.

“We’re very serious about it,” MacNamara said. “If you have a violation about the rules regarding COVID, your first violation will be a 30 day suspension. You will not be allowed on campus. You have to take your classes solely online. If there is a second violation you will be expelled from the university and not allowed to come back to campus.”

We will see how well all that goes when students return to Sacred Heart starting next week.