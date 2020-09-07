Valley Regional High School in Deep River reopens today after two students test positive for COVID-19

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Valley Regional High School in Deep River has been closed Tuesday and Wednesday after two students “in the school community” tested positive for COVID-19. Today, the school reopened.

Superintendent Brian White told News 8, school staff is working with local health authorities to determine if any other students came in contact with the students who have tested positive.

When News 8 asked if two days of closing was enough, Superintendent White said the decision was “made in close collaboration with our two local health districts, as well as in consultation with the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health. We will continue to follow the guidance of our public health experts if there is a need for any additional measures moving forward.”

Superintendent White sent the following letter to parents in the district which serves Chester, Deep River, and Essex:

Dear Parents and Guardians: Valley Regional High School will be closed on Tuesday, September 8th and Wednesday, September 9th to students and all non-essential staff. The district has become aware of two students in the school community who tested positive for COVID-19 and we are following our protocol. As soon as we were notified, we began collaborating closely with our local health departments and individual families to assess the situation. Additionally, we consulted with the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health to determine the most appropriate course of action. Our local health departments need time to conduct contact tracing and to confirm that numerous attempts are made to reach all of the people who may have been in close contact with each of the confirmed cases. During the school closure, we will implement our deep cleaning protocols at Valley Regional High School, to prepare the building for the safe return of students and staff. All Valley students and staff will engage in distance learning for Tuesday and as scheduled on Wednesday. This closure will apply to all school day and after school/extracurricular activities. In-person classes at Valley are currently scheduled to resume on Thursday, September 9th (sic) unless otherwise notified. The staff at VHRS and district administration are working closely with affected families and individual students to develop plans and support as needed. Classes at John Winthrop Middle School, Chester Elementary School, Deep River Elementary School, and Essex Elementary School will continue as scheduled, as those buildings are not presently impacted by this situation. As a reminder, it is critical that parents/guardians inform their children(s) school immediately in the event their child tests positive for COVID-19, or if your family has been contacted by the health authority regarding a potential exposure. Letter from Regional School District No. 4 sent to parents in Chester, Deep River and Essex

According to the Regional School District Number 4 website’s reopening plan, the district reopened with a full-time, in-person plan on Tuesday, September 1.

It is unclear at this time if the students who tested positive were tested following the opening of school on September 1.