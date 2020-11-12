Ansonia Schools moving to remote learning until mid-January due to increase in COVID-19 cases in town

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Public Schools has announced it is moving all classes to remote learning starting next week until at least mid-January.

The Superintendent made the announcement Thursday morning in a letter to parents and guardians.

The district plans to stay remote until at least Jan. 18, 2021. Staff will continue to conduct remote instruction from their schools during this period of remote learning.

Meals will continue to be available to students every day through the Mobile Meals Distribution.

Ansonia is currently at a COVID-19 positivity rate of 27.1%, which puts them at the state’s COVID red alert status.