Avon Public Schools temporarily moving to remote learning after students test positive for COVID-19 after attending social gathering

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon Public Schools is moving to full remote learning from Thursday, Dec. 3 until Dec. 14.

In a letter sent home on Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Bridget Carnemolla said the change comes after some high school students who are “associated with a common social gathering” over Thanksgiving break tested positive for COVID-19.

Carnemolla said the decision was not made lightly, adding that the district’s goal is to keep students and faculty safe.

“To date, we have not seen any transmission of the COVID-19 virus occur within our schools,” Carnemolla wrote. “Regardless, each time we are presented with a positive case in a school, our resources are strained by contact tracing and quarantining. It is in this vein again that we ask all in our community to assist us in reducing the spread of the virus so that we can keep our schools open and our students and staff healthy.”

Students’ class schedules are posted on the district’s website.