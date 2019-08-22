Back to School: The dangers of youth vaping

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With school starting up again, it is important to be informed of the dangers in vaping, and its popularity among school students.

The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is trying to educate parents, teachers and students of the dangers of consuming nicotine and vaping.

Youth vape users do not know how concentrated the oils are and even coming in contact with the oils on the skin can give users a nicotine high.

If too much of the vape oil comes in contact with the skin, it could lead to users suffering from nicotine toxicity, according to experts at CCMC.

