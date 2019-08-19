Backpack safety tips to keep in mind for back-to-school students

(WTNH) — As the kids head back to school, experts are reminding parents that textbooks inside your child’s backpack can actually hurt them.

Carrying around that weight on your back can cause pain to a student’s back. Experts say to make sure your child uses both straps of the backpack and to carry no more than 10 percent of their body weight.

Also, make sure the heaviest things are closest to the back. Experts also say parents should go through backpacks to make sure they’re not being over loaded.

