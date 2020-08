BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Bristol is making sure students head off to school this fall in style.

The Third Annual Mayor’s Back to School Pencil Hunt will be happening in just a few short weeks at Muzzy Field.

Students can hunt for pencils to win prizes like a kindle, a chromebook, and other school supplies.

The event is happening Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.