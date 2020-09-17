 

Bristol Eastern High School in-person classes canceled Sept. 17, 18 due to confirmed case of COVID-19

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Public Schools announced today a member of the school community was presumed to be positive with COVID-19.

Bristol school officials say the last day this person was in Bristol Eastern High School was Sept. 15. Anyone who is considered a “close contact” with this person has been contacted by the school or local health officials.

In-person classes at Bristol Eastern High School have been canceled and will transition to remote learning for the next two days – Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

