Bristol school-issued tablet ignites; parents asked to power off, return devices

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Board of Education is asking parents to power off their child’s school-issued Lenovo tablet after one ignited.
School officials said a battery in one of the devices had caught on fire.
According to the board, the devices were distributed among pre-K through grade three students.
The board has reached out Lenovo to report the incident.
Parents are asked to power off all devices and return them to school.
The school did not say if anyone was hurt when the device caught fire.
The board released the following statement:
We have contacted the manufacturer, Lenovo, to report this incident. Until we are certain that this is an isolated event, we are requesting families to cease using the tablet device. Do not charge the device, and turn OFF power to the device. All devices will be returned to the school/district until we have an understanding of the malfunction.