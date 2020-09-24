Bunnell High School confirm one tested positive for COVID-19

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bunnell High School officials have confirmed Wednesday one person has tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials say the affected person, as well as their family members, have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 calendar days.
The last day the infected person was in the school was on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Officials are conducting contact tracing protocols. They remind the community to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as washing your hands, maintaining social distance and wearing your mask.
Updates will be provided soon.