Bunnell High School confirm one tested positive for COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bunnell High School officials have confirmed Wednesday one person has tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say the affected person, as well as their family members, have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 calendar days.

The last day the infected person was in the school was on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Officials are conducting contact tracing protocols. They remind the community to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as washing your hands, maintaining social distance and wearing your mask.

Updates will be provided soon.