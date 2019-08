NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Before your child heads back to class, they might want a fresh cut for the new school year!

The owner of New Beginnings Barbershop says he is giving free haircuts to kids in the New Haven school district. The offer is only valid for Tuesday between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., so act fast.

