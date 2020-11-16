Cheshire High School to dismiss students early due to food service employee having symptoms associated with COVID-19

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Cheshire High School will have an early dismissal Monday due to a school employee having symptoms of COVID-19.

The Superintendent of Cheshire Public Schools, Jeffrey F. Solan, Ed.D, confirmed to News 8 that Cheshire High School, at 525 South Main Street, will be dismissing students at 11:15 a.m.

The reason for the early dismissal is because a member of the school’s food service team is having symptoms associated with Coronavirus. Solan added that “the working conditions in the kitchen are such that our other food service staff are potential close contacts.”

The early dismissal is out of an abundance of caution and is only for the high school.

Solan says that Cheshire High School will be operating on a remote learning schedule Tuesday and that Wednesday is already a scheduled remote day. However, students and staff are planning on returning Thursday pending the outcome of a PCR test.