Cohort at Waterbury elementary school moving to distance learning after student tests positive for COVID

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One cohort/class at Washington Elementary School is moving to distance learning after one person in the group tested positive for COVID.

Classes will be online through Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Officials said it contacted the city’s contact tracing team to identify and notify all those who came in contact with the person.

The student who tested positive will remain in self-quarantine for 10 days. Staff said medical documentation is required for that person to return to in-person classes.

