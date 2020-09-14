COVID-19 cases at pair of Hartford schools; both open for in-person learning Monday

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Letters were sent to parents of students at Weaver High School and Dwight-Bellizzi Academy – both in Hartford – alerting them to cases of COVID-19 at both schools.

According to the letter sent Saturday by the Executive Principal of Weaver High School, a student there tested positive. That letter continues:

As soon as we were notified of the positive case, HPS Health Services began collaborating closely with district administration and the Hartford Health Department to follow protocol. HPS Health Services has conducted contact tracing and determined that four students were in close contact with the student who tested positive. No other students or staff were determined to be in close contact. HPS Health Services has contacted the four students who were in close contact and advised them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Our custodial staff will implement our protocols for cleaning and disinfecting the building in preparation for the safe return of students and staff. Those protocols follow state and federal guidelines for preventing the spread of illness. Teachers, staff, and district administration are working closely with affected families and students to implement protocol and provide support as needed. Letter from Glynis Richardson, Executive Principal, Weaver Campus

That letter states that Weaver will be open for in-person learning Monday, as scheduled.

A similar letter went out Friday from the principal of Dwight-Bellizzi Academy. According to that letter, a “community partner” tested positive for COVID-19, and went on to detail the case:

The community partner was in our building this week and was asymptomatic prior to testing positive. They have been advised to quarantine at home. As soon as we were notified of the positive case, HPS Health Services began collaborating closely with district administration and the City of Hartford Health Department to follow protocol. HPS Health Services conducted contact tracing and discovered that they had close contact with two staff members and one student. HPS Health Services has notified the HPS staff members and the family of the student who had close contact with the community partner who tested positive to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Our custodial staff will implement our protocols for cleaning and disinfecting the building in preparation for the safe return of students and staff. Those protocols follow state and federal guidelines for preventing the spread of illness. Teachers, staff, and district administration are working closely with affected families and students to implement protocol and provide support as needed. Letter from Anthony Davila, Principal, Dwight-Bellizzi Academy

According to that letter, Dwight-Bellizzi will also be open for in-person learning on Monday.