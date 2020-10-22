COVID case causes Lincoln Elementary School in New Britain to go remote Friday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lincoln Elementary School in New Britain is moving to remote learning on Friday, Oct. 23 after a person in the school community tested positive for COVID.

On Thursday, school officials were notified about the test.

The affected person, who was last at the school, has been instructed to quarantine for 14 days. 

After the New Britain Public Health Department investigated, they determined that there are multiple close contacts with this case. Those people were also told to quarantine.

