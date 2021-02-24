‘COVID Slide’: Has all this time away from the classroom affected your child’s performance in school?

(WTNH) — Has all this time away from the classroom affected your child’s performance in school? News 8’s Lisa Carberg explains the ‘COVID Slide.’

Dr. Kenneth Pue is a researcher at Haskins Laboratories in New Haven and said, “There is every reason to think that there are going to be some long-term, negative consequences of this extended shutdown.”

At Haskins, researchers affiliated with both Yale and UConn study the biology of language and human communication.

They’ve pivoted to kids doing remote learning by using game-based reading software to offset the so-called ‘COVID Slide’ in younger students’ reading skills.

Dr. Pue says that good learning, whether it’s literacy or numeracy, requires a child to be in a good state of mind.

“When you’re anxious and disoriented, of course it can’t be good,” he said.

That does not fare well with so much remote learning. He says national data is now coming in about kids and distance learning.

“There’s preliminary evidence that kids have really suffered through this shutdown.”

Researchers have created a remote learning software with technology called ‘Grapholearn’ and ‘GraphoGame.’ They hope it will prove to help the COVID Slide.

“We’re involved in research with the Haskings Global Literacy Hub and other places and many of our colleagues around the country to try to see if we can use professional development education technology in combination to help teachers deal with what is going to be a very complex situation even when everybody’s back in class where we need them to be.”

Researchers are even able to test kids remotely. Dr. Pue says there is a recognition in Washington D.C. at various federal agencies that preparing the classroom for the return is going to be almost as important as trying to deal with the loss of learning.