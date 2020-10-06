Crosby HS in Waterbury transitions to distance learning for two days after in-person student test positive for COVID-19

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Crosby High School in Waterbury is transitioning to distance learning through Wednesday after an in-person learning student tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

RELATED: Waterbury Public Schools reports 4 new in-person positive COVID-19 test, 9 distance-learning positives

Waterbury Public Schools says all students will learn remotely Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7. In-person classes will resume Thursday, Oct. 8.

Contact tracing was engaged immediately, the district says, and appropriate notifications are being made.

“The student who tested positive for COVID-19 has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. Additionally, they will need medical documentation prior to returning to in-person classes,” the district says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Man, 17-year-old woman arrested in Naugatuck after reportedly selling 2 kids edibles, sending one to the hospital

News /

Calf found chained to a wall in his own filth now 'thriving' at North Haven animal sanctuary

News /

CT officials make final push to get all citizens counted with 'Census Walk' in New Haven today

News /

Waterbury chief of police tests positive for COVID-19, says 2 officers were exposed on-duty

News /

Waterbury Public Schools reports 4 new in-person positive COVID-19 test, 9 distance-learning positives

News /

Parolee robs convenience store, draws gun to clerk in Meriden

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss