Crosby HS in Waterbury transitions to distance learning for two days after in-person student test positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Crosby High School in Waterbury is transitioning to distance learning through Wednesday after an in-person learning student tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Waterbury Public Schools says all students will learn remotely Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7. In-person classes will resume Thursday, Oct. 8.

Contact tracing was engaged immediately, the district says, and appropriate notifications are being made.

“The student who tested positive for COVID-19 has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. Additionally, they will need medical documentation prior to returning to in-person classes,” the district says.