CT superintendents make recommendations for the state’s 15-year plan for public schools

(WTNH) — Superintendents across the state have released their recommendations to enhance public schools over the next fifteen years.

The Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, or CAPSS, put together a list of 30 recommendations they say are critical to our state’s public education system.

It’s all detailed in the Blueprint to Transform Connecticut’s Public Schools. Some of the topics highlighted include special education programs, virtual learning and the teacher hiring process.

They address faults in anything from funding to the curriculum. When taking a look at special education programs, they want to see the state start phasing in an Excess Cost Grant. Right now, special education programs receive $140 million in grant money.

This additional funding would provide $70 million to those same programs statewide.

It comes as no surprise, in previous years superintendents never said virtual learning as much as they did this year. With that being said, they want to make sure they continue to improve the virtual learning platform through technology hardware, systems and training.

Altogether, the enhancements would cost the Connecticut State Department of Education about $2.5 million over the next fifteen years.

For the full report: https://www.capss.org/capss-blueprint/capss-blueprint-to-transform-connecticuts-public-schools