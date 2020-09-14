Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford moved to all online class after positive COVID-19 test reported

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An individual at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district reported Sunday. All classes have been moved to online only through at least Wednesday.

In a joint letter to parents Sunday, Superintendent Salvatore F. Menzo, Ed. D., Wallingford Director of Health Stephen A. Civitelli, RS, MPH, and Nurse Coordinator Kathy Neelon, MS reported that someone associated with the district and the Dag Hammarskjold had been identified as a confirmed positive coronavirus case and the district had begun contact tracing.

The district reports that only those identified as close contacts with the individual who tested positive will be notified directly of their status.

In the meantime, the middle school will be closed and all students will be learning remotely until at least Wednesday

“The Wallingford Public School District and Wallingford Health Department are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff,” the district said. “We continue to proactively monitor illness of students and staff, apply cleaning protocols, and social distancing practices. We will continue to review the circumstances of this case and will make any necessary adjustments in our plans.”

