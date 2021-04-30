Distance learning may not be option for CT students this fall

Conn. (WTNH) — Distance learning may not be an option for your child this fall as more of the state’s population gets vaccinated against COVID-19.

The State Department of Education said it will not require school districts to offer remote learning this year. Districts had been required to have that option for students since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Governor Ned Lamont says concerned parents should know that keeping children safe is priority number one.

“I’m really hopeful that our schools are opened. You get your kid back to school, maybe we have a vaccine for kids by then. We found during the worst of the pandemic, say eight months ago, our schools were opened and opened safely. That’s priority 1, 2, and 3 for me,” he said.

Although districts will not be required to provide distance learning, it can still be offered. School leaders say in-person learning is key to providing academic, social, and emotional benefits for students.