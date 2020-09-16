East Haven Board of Ed votes to allow students opting to learn from home to participate in extracurriculars, sports

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students learning remotely in East Haven will now be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities including sports. This after a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Board of Education.

East Haven Board of Ed Chair Michele DeLucia said, “It’s most important to the district that everyone is safe, but we want our students to be happy, as well, because we know for the remote students that this will be that only social and emotional connection they get with their peers.”

DeLucia says the unanimous vote to allow students who’ve opted for virtual learning to participate in extracurriculars was an important call in the midst of such uncertainty.

East Haven is one of the only districts in the area to begin the school year with full in-person learning. Some families opted out to keep their kids home for remote learning amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of our parents were very concerned about their children not being able to participate in extracurricular after school programming such as band and sports,” DeLucia explained. “A lot of the districts are holding that standard that you have to be in-person in order to participate.”

But thanks to Tuesday’s BOE vote, students in East Haven – regardless of how they choose to learn this year – can still participate in after school activities.

“The Board felt a sense of responsibility to families and students that chose to do remote learning for safety reasons,” DeLucia said. “When it comes down to it, it really is up to the parents’ choice.”

Now, the Board chair tells News 8, the BOE will require a medical liability waiver for any student who stays home for class but plans to be involved in extracurricular activities. Adding, approval from a physician to be sure those students are medically cleared to participate.