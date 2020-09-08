Education leaders at major school districts across CT ready for first day back to school Tuesday

Conn. (WTNH) — Several large school districts across Connecticut are set to open up for the first day of school Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes Hartford, New Britain, and Waterbury. News 8 spoke with education leaders about what they learned from last week and how schools are getting ready.

‘Unprecedented’ gets thrown around a lot these days, and with good reason. This year, school districts are not only worried about teaching students but also about keeping students safe from a wide-spread virus.

Major school districts in our state open up for the first day Tuesday. This includes Waterbury, Hartford, West Hartford, Manchester, and New Britain.

News 8 spoke with the Executive Director for Connecticut’s School Superintendents Fran Rabinowitz. She says the superintendents she spoke with say, so far, things are going well and their biggest hope is that things run smoothly Tuesday.

One thing they worried about all summer is children not wearing masks in class. Rabinowitz says so far that hasn’t been a major problem. However, she says many districts did not anticipate such a large turnout for drop-off and pick-up.

“In many cases, parents chose to drive their children to school rather than take the bus. So drop off and pick up are very congested and we didn’t really think a whole lot about that prior to,” she explained.

She says she hopes district leaders watched these issues last week and hopefully will be ready for a lot of cars.

She says as long as districts remember to put students first, it will be a good school year.