Enfield High School officials confirm positive case of COVID-19, to be closed today and tomorrow

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield High School will be closed today and tomorrow after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of the Enfield Public Schools Chris Drezek announced in a statement confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Enfield High School. In response, the school will be closed Thursday, Sept. 24 and Friday, Sept. 25 to conduct contact tracing.

Students are asked to continue the remote learning schedule for both Thursday and Friday.

The full statement can be read in the Facebook post below:

