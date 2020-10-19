Fitch High School in Groton moves to full distance learning this week due to positive Covid case

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Fitch High School in Groton will move to full distance learning this week due to a positive Covid case at the school.

The Superintendent of Groton Public Schools, Dr. Michael H. Graner, posted a letter to parents, guardians and staff Saturday to inform them that due to a positive Covid-19 case at Fitch High School on Friday, the school will now switch to full distance learning starting today, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 23.

In addition to no in-person classes being held, all high school sports or any other extracurricular activities will not meet in-person beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

The Superintendent says that the one week of distance learning will provide time to monitor the test results of the people who are identified as the close contacts of the person who tested positive.

You can read the full letter from Dr. Graner below: