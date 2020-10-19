Fitch High School in Groton moves to full distance learning this week due to positive Covid case

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Fitch High School in Groton will move to full distance learning this week due to a positive Covid case at the school.
The Superintendent of Groton Public Schools, Dr. Michael H. Graner, posted a letter to parents, guardians and staff Saturday to inform them that due to a positive Covid-19 case at Fitch High School on Friday, the school will now switch to full distance learning starting today, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 23.
In addition to no in-person classes being held, all high school sports or any other extracurricular activities will not meet in-person beginning Monday, Oct. 19.
The Superintendent says that the one week of distance learning will provide time to monitor the test results of the people who are identified as the close contacts of the person who tested positive.
You can read the full letter from Dr. Graner below:
Dear Parents, Guardians, and Staff:
I want to inform you that due to yesterday’s positive COVID case at Fitch High School, Fitch High School will switch to full distance learning next week. No in-person classes will be held from October 19 through October 23. In addition, all high school sports and other extracurricular activities will not meet in-person beginning on Monday, October 19. We are taking these measures to safeguard the health of our students and staff. Having no in-person classes or extracurricular activities at Fitch High School for one week will provide time to monitor the test results of persons identified as close contacts. Thank you for your attention.
Sincerely,
Dr. Michael H. Graner, Superintendent Groton Public Schools