Glastonbury Public Schools shifts to remote learning through end of holiday recess

Dear Parents,

Due to staffing issues across our district, Glastonbury Public Schools will switch to full eLearning (Plan C) for 5 school days starting this Thursday, December 17 through the end of the holiday recess. This applies to all schools, all classes, and all grades.

School offices will remain open during this time. (Because inclement weather is forecast for Thursday, it is possible that school buildings could be closed on this particular day.) After-school activities are canceled during this period, unless they take place virtually.

Important notes:

We intend to reopen our buildings on Monday, January 4, following the holiday recess. We will be closely following student and staff COVID cases, quarantines, and staffing numbers throughout the break to ensure that it is safe to reopen and that we have the necessary staff. We will send further communication about this as the date approaches.

It is critical that parents continue reporting COVID-19 cases and quarantines to their school principals during the coming weeks. We need this information to ensure a safe reopening.

Please remind your child(ren) to take home all necessary school supplies on Wednesday.

We expect this temporary change in school operations might prompt concern and anxiety for some of you and, perhaps, relief for others. We understand this may be especially difficult for parents who work outside the home and who have young children in need of supervision. Please know that our decision was made with the health and safety interest of students across the district in mind. We hope that providing a few days notice will help children and parents to plan ahead for the smoothest transition possible.

Thank you for your continued support for your child’s education, for our teachers, and for our schools during the days ahead.