Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz visit Vernon school to observe hybrid learning

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first week of school for many students across Connecticut. 

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz toured Skinner Road School in Vernon on Tuesday to see the process for themselves. 

Every school is doing things a little differently; at Skinner Road School, there are three groups — two hybrid groups that alternate days and one group that’s online only.

The governor said that he looks forward to the day when all students can be back in the classroom.

“We’re going to take it two weeks at a time,” said Lamont. “Meaning, we will start on the hybrid model, and in another couple of weeks, we’ll see if more and more kids and parents are feeling comfortable and want to come back on a more full-time basis.”

That sentiment was echoed by educators and Bysiewicz at Tuesday’s event. 

“The whole idea is to get parents comfortable that they can send kids back to school,” said Bysiewicz. “Right now, 22% of the families have chosen to keep their kids home and the goal is, with this continued hard work, innovation, cleaning, and keeping kids safe, that everybody will be back to school very shortly.”

