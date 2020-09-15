Gov. Lamont says the state does not need to mandate school closures amid positive COVID tests right now

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During his COVID briefing on Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said he likes what he’s seen over the past couple of weeks in reference to the pandemic and back to school.

Out of the nearly 700,000 students, faculty and administrators tested, only 32 have come back positive.

Currently, about 1/3 of students are going to school full time in grades kindergarten-8. Lamont hopes to get that to over 50% over the next few weeks.

Right now, districts are in control, and the governor said he’s doesn’t see the need for a statewide mandate concerning how schools should handle closing after one person testing positive for the virus.

“We’re trying to keep people into their cohorts so we can narrow the nature of the track and trace if there is an infection,” Lamont explained. “There have been very, very few infections, much lower than in the general population. I think right now it’s working okay.”

The idea is to keep the cohorts as narrow as possible. He also said kids should have the option for in-class learning.