Governor Lamont signs executive order permitting flexibility in hiring short-term substitute teachers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order allowing more flexibility in hiring short-term substitute teachers.

It allows Dr. Miguel Cardona, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education, to suspend the statutory requirement that local school districts request and receive a waiver from the commissioner to hire short-term subs who do not have a bachelor’s degree.

It comes as a part of Lamont’s push for people to volunteer and get involved in the “Step Up Connecticut” initiative.

Since the initiative, Cheshire High School has seen 35 former students volunteer to help.

“We are doing everything in our power to have those children in and have adults work with them and these wonderful college students,” said Fran Rabinowitz, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents. “I can’t tell you what a difference it makes in a child’s life to have an adult especially assigned to them.”