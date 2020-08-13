Groton Superintendent of Schools discusses the district’s hybrid back-to-school plan

(WTNH) — Groton Public Schools has been working on a plan for the start of the new school year since June.

Groton Superintendent of Schools Michael Garner, PH.D. joins News 8 to discuss the school district’s preparation for a return to class.

The school district will follow a hybrid learning schedule.

The students at each school will be divided into two groups. One group will attend in-person classes while the other group will stay home. Both groups will be in school twice a week and online three times a week.

Groton schools plan to have online-only classes on Wednesdays so that the schools can be thoroughly cleaned, in addition to the several cleanings during the hybrid school day.

